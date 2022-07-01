GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and seriously injured, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.