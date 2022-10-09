GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed as the result of a crash in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, investigators say that Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, 24, of Greensboro, was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla and exiting a parking lot to enter Randleman Road.

Simultaneously, investigators say that Rudy Thompson III, 35, of Greensboro was also traveling southbound on Randleman Road in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

According to investigators, as Hernadez’s Toyota was exiting the parking lot, Thompon crashed into the side of the Toyota with his Volkswagen.

The crash occurred on the 2300 block of Randleman Road.

The area of the crash (Google Maps)

Hernandez would die as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Thompson was taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Aggravated felony death by motor vehicle

Driving while impaired

Driving while license revoked

Thompson was given a $25,000 bond.

Randleman Road was closed between Village Green Drive and Concord Street while the investigation was taking place.