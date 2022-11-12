GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Friday night.

At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro, suffering a gunshot wound.

Martin would ultimately pass away as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.