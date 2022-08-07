GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found an unidentified gunshot victim. The victim would later die from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Two other victims were taken to Moses Cone with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing situation.