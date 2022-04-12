GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:54 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road when they were told someone was seriously injured in a crash.

It was determined a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler, being driven by Jeral Leroy Doyle, 58, Dobson, was going east on Interstate 40, went off the road to the right and crashed.

Doyle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

