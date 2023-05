GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot in Greensboro.

Police say that just after 2 a.m. on Friday, they were called to West Gate City Blvd about gunfire. When they got to the scene, they found someone who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no information about their condition at this time. There is no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.