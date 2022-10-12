GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road.

Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired.

One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated at the scene for injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators also say that no police officers were involved in the disorder or the shooting.

No charges have been filed at this time.