1 injured in Greensboro house fire on Milton Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a house fire in Greensboro on Milton Street on Monday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The call reporting the fire came in at 3:06 p.m.

One adult’s hands and face were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.