GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The northbound lanes of US 421 are closed as the investigation continues.

Edgemont Road is down to one lane while the scene is cleared.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.