GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call on 3604 Burlington Road at around 1:13 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services were called and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say that the victim’s injuries are “non-life-threatening”

The Greensboro Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.