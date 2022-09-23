GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim is in the hospital with a serious injury after being stabbed in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Overland Heights when they were told about a stabbing.

Officers foundd a stabbing victim with a serious injury, and he was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s driving a black and white color Dodge Ram truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.