GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:30 p.m., the officers responded to the area of Hiltin Place and West Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.