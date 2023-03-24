GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:56 pm officers responded to the 3800 block of Yanceyville Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.