GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was subdued by police on Thursday in Greensboro and taken to the hospital after being accused of trying to break into a home, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Wayside Drive and Belfield Court when they were called and told about a suspicious person reportedly trying to break into a home.

When the initial officer arrived on the scene, a person matching the description the caller provided was found with a gun.

Police say the initial officer responding to the call shot his gun after the person pointed the gun at the officer.

Additional officers arriving on the scene then saw the person point the weapon at himself multiple times. The person then continued to walk around the neighborhood with the gun, refusing officers’ commands to drop the weapon.

Officers then used less than lethal force options to attempt to detain the person, the release says.

The person was in a backyard when officers with the Behavioral Health Response Team officers responded and took them into custody.

The person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows no one was hit by police gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.