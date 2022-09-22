GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after police responded to a shooting, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Officers found one victim who was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.