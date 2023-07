GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after an assault in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police responded to the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

One victim was found and taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.