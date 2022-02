GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police were called to the 1600 block of McPherson Street about a shooting just after midnight on Tuesday, according to a release.

In the area, they found a person who had been shot. Their injury was serious at they are in the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.