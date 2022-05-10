GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of North O’Henry Boulevard when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.