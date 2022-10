GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered.

At the scene, officers located a deceased victim with a gunshot wound.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.