GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a wooded area near South Elm-Eugene Street after being shot, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Sept. 28, Greensboro police responded when they were told about a body found in a wooded area near South Elm-Eugene Street.

Arriving officers found a dead person who was unidentifiable and in an advanced state of decomposition.

On Sept. 29, the Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team took a report for a missing person named Roussou Kason Cheek, 39, from family members.

Family members said Cheek was last known to be living in a tent near the location where officers discovered the body the day before.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Cheek and ruled the death a homicide due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Greensboro police have notified the next of kin. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.