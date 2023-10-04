GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a wooded area near South Elm-Eugene Street after being shot, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Sept. 28, Greensboro police responded when they were told about a body found in a wooded area near South Elm-Eugene Street.

Arriving officers found a dead person who was unidentifiable and in an advanced state of decomposition.

On Sept. 29, the Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team took a report for a missing person named Roussou Kason Cheek, 39, from family members.

Family members said Cheek was last known to be living in a tent near the location where officers discovered the body the day before.

More

Greensboro News

More Greensboro news from MyFOX8.com

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Cheek and ruled the death a homicide due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Greensboro police have notified the next of kin. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.