GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died in relation to a shooting on the 800 block of Bellevue Street at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Greensboro police responded to reports of a gun going off. Officers say they found Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, 25. suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Whitney was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Whitney’s next-of-kin has been notified.



Police say that there is no suspect information at this time and that the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

This is Greensboro’s tenth homicide of 2022.

