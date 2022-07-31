GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

The area surrounding The Blind Tiger (Google Maps)

Once they arrived, police found one unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided, however, the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The Blind Tiger has seen an increase in violent crime in 2022.

Two people were injured in a shooting at The Blind Tiger on April 13. Additionally, there was another shooting near the location on April 17 that left two people injured as well.

The Blind Tiger is located around a .5-mile from UNC Greensboro’s campus.

Per its website, The Blind Tiger describes itself as:

“A local neighborhood bar, {that} transformed itself rather quickly into one of the best live music venues in NC.”

On April 19, Greensboro city council temporarily shut down the bar as the city’s Safety Review Board looked into violations that included parts of the venue that permits “have not been pulled for.” The Alcohol Law Enforcement agency also looked into possible violations as well.

City Council Members Sharon Hightower and Justin Outling expressed their concern at the April 19 meeting.

“I feel that needs to be addressed, so I would like to know what we’re going to do with that situation and how to handle it,” Hightower said.

“If there’s a link from the code violations to the actual crime, obviously we want to find the link to the actual crime,” Outling said.

The bar reopened on April 26 after getting up to code for safety violations.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan released a statement to FOX8 in light of Sunday’s shooting:

“City staff will convene tomorrow to review the details. Police are still investigating this morning’s shooting and will be making contact with the owners today. Since April, the Blind Tiger has experienced a rise in violent crime. The City’s focus is on the safety of their patrons, the general public and neighboring businesses. In my opinion, if a business has a track record of being unable to operate in a safe manner and is negatively impacting the surrounding area, they should not be allowed to operate as is.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. This is a developing story.