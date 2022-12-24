GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to Huffine Mill Road. Both vehicles collided in the intersection. After the initial impact, Sanders’ vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

EMS and fire units came to the scene and attended to both drivers’ injuries and both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Sanders ultimately died upon arriving at the hospital.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash which is active and ongoing.