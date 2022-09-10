GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive.

Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following:

Felony death by motor vehicle

Felony serious injury by motor vehicle

Driving while impaired

Identity theft

Resisting a public officer

Driving while license revoked

Failure to maintain lane control

Investigators say that Moore was driving a 2019 Kia Forte north on US-29 when she drove off of the roadway to the right and struck a tree at the intersection of Joe Brown Road. A passenger in the vehicle, Kelvin Andre Mcdowell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Moore and another passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore is currently being held without bond.

The crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.