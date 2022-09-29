GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is dead, and all lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are closed.

Guilford County Emergency Services says the fatal crash happened a little after 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 223 (US-29 N), go one mile north, take a right onto East Gate City Boulevard then take East Gate City Boulevard to re-access I-40 Eastbound.

Greensboro police say the closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear.

The cause of the crash is unknown.