GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died days after a crash that shut down the interstate.

Greensboro Police Department says just after 9 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a crash on I-40 East near Sandy Ridge Road.

Officers say that Jaylen Armon Hough, 23, was driving eastbound when his car ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned. Hough was taken to the hospital and his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police were notified on Wednesday that Hough had died from his injuries.

The crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the crash.