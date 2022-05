GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died during a workplace accident at the Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor.

FOX8 is told the incident happened at the Browns Summit facility around 11:30 a.m. during the course of the regular workday.

The cause of the incident and the identity of the male victim are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.