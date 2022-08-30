GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. and reportedly involved a motorcycle and four-door sedan.

A male victim died.

It is unknown at this time if anyone in the sedan was injured.

The area of Lawndale Drive at Beaconwood Drive and Lake Brandt Road is currently closed due to the crash.

Greensboro fire officials say they will be on the scene for about six more hours.

The public is asked to use caution in the area and avoid traveling near the location.

This is a developing story.