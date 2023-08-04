GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway after a fiery crash and apparent shooting on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 4:32 a.m., Greensboro officers along with the Greensboro Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a vehicle crash near exit 216 on I-40 westbound.

Arriving officials found a vehicle on fire in the center travel lane, and an unconscious person was found inside.

After the fire was extinguished, police noticed damage to the vehicle consistent with gunfire.

EMS workers on the scene declared the person deceased. Police identified the man who died as 35-year-old as Dedrick Lee Wooding.

A second vehicle was located on the scene with damage from the initial crash.

Officers closed westbound I-40 westbound for several hours while homicide detectives, crash reconstruction investigators and forensic investigators inspected the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.