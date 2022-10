GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say.

Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning.

A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing evidence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.