GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Greensboro intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a crash that injured two people.

Both directions of West Gate City Boulevard from Merritt Drive to Romaine Street were closed after a crash early Wednesday, and Greensboro police say the road will remain closed for several hours.

Police responded to the crash just after 4 a.m. On the scene, a dark-colored sedan showed heavy damage after apparently crashing into a power pole and a telephone line.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. Another person was killed.

In October of 2021, there was a deadly crash at this same intersection when police say a driver was speeding and ran off the road, hitting two poles.

Police have not determined what caused this crash.