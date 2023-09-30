GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash, according to Guilford County Emergency Medical Services.

At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, the Greensboro Police Department sent out a news release about a crash with injuries on US 220 North.

Police say that two cars were involved in the crash. US 220 North was closed from Interstate 85 Business to Interstate 40 as a result.

Guilford County EMS says that one person died at the scene of the crash. Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.