GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday morning.

Investigators say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount Airy, was pulling out of the Cook Out on 3804 West Gate City Boulevard when a 2022 Dodge Challenger that was traveling westbound on West Gate City Boulevard and struck the driver’s side of Portillo’s Nissan Altima.

Portillo would be pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Challenger was also taken to the hospital for injury treatment.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene of the crash and is conducting the investigation. Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.