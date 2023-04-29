GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning on Interstate 40.

At around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to I-40 East near West Wendover Avenue after getting a report of a crash.

Police say that Marcell Houston, 43, of Greensboro, was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Impala east on I-40 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and crashed into the concrete median barrier near West Wendover Avenue. Following this collision, the Chevrolet became stationary in the middle travel lane on I-40 East.

Witnesses report that Houston was outside the vehicle, standing next to the open driver’s door, when a 2003 Mercedes S55 AMG sedan was traveling east on I-40 and collided with the Chevrolet and Houston. Following this collision, the Chevrolet went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail, and came to rest on the right shoulder. The Mercedes went off the road to the left and came to rest against the median wall. Houston came to rest on the paved left shoulder, behind the Mercedes.

Houston was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Mercedes was taken to the hospital as well and is in life-threatening condition.

Police say that impairment is not considered to have been a factor in this crash. The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation.