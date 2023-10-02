GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured as a result of a crash over the weekend, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, the GPD sent out a news release about a crash with injuries on US 220 North.

Police say that two cars were involved in the crash.

Brittany Hall, 30, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry north on US 220. A 34-year-old man was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz south on US 220 the wrong way.

The two vehicles crash head-on. The 34-year-old has life-threatening injuries, and the Hall was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

US 220 North was closed from Interstate 85 Business to Interstate 40 as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.