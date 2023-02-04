GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of center and sideswiped a 2017 GMC Yukon traveling westbound by Keithan Dyron Feaster, 50, of High Point.

After the initial collision, investigators say that Hughes then crashed head-on with a 2015 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound. Hughes died as a result of the crash. The other two drivers sustained minor injuries.

Feaster is being charged with driving while license revoked and driving while impaired.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is leading the investigation which is active and ongoing.

There is no information available on what caused Hughes to drive left of center at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.