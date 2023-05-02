GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been charged in connection to a shooting at a business in Greensboro in March, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:30 p.m. on March 26, officers responded to the Coco Bongo International Bar & Grill on Randleman Road when they were told about a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no information on their condition was provided.

On Tuesday, Greensboro police charged Rogelio Aguilar, 52, of Greensboro, with:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

assault inflicting serious bodily injury

discharge of a firearm in city limits

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.