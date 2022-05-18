GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A big-ticket referendum passed for Guilford County Schools.

Voters chose to pass the $1.7 billion school bond on Tuesday, which will provide additional funding to address infrastructure needs identified in the GCS master facilities plan. This will include building, rebuilding and fully renovating schools across Guilford County. The school bond will also provide safety and technology upgrades to schools.

Chairperson Deena Hayes-Greene and Superintendent Sharon Contreras issued the following statement:

“This bond represents a critical turning point for our schools and community for years to come,” said Contreras. “This has been an inspiring community effort. It demonstrates the broad base of support for our students, teachers and public schools.”

“For more than five years, the Guilford County Board of Education and Guilford County Commissioners have worked together to develop and begin implementing a plan to improve our facilities,” said Deena Hayes-Greene, chairperson. “Now, let’s continue the work.”

However, voters did not approve the fraction of a penny sales tax that was also on the ballot, but according to the statement, this should not stall progress on construction.