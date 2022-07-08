LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, according to the victim’s family.

Multiple people hit by vehicle before race on Grandfather Mountain (Submitted photo)

Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around U.S. 221 and N.C. 105 in Linville for “The Bear,” a 5-mile footrace that leads up to the top of Grandfather Mountain. The race, a part of the four-day celebration of Scottish culture and the competitive spirit, was set to start at 7 p.m. It would end up canceled minutes before its start.

Julia Holderness, of Greensboro, and her husband, were among the crowd. The couple shares a home in the area and came out to watch the race.

By 6:30 p.m., runners were starting to file into place even though the road was not yet closed. Holderness and her husband were on a golf cart nearby.

Photo from someone who was attending the race shows the vehicle allegedly involved: a white van with Appalachian State University branding on the driver’s side door. (Submitted photo)

As the clock ticked down, 15 minutes left until the starting gun, Holderness stepped out to speak with someone—just as a vehicle drove into the crowd.

The games’ organization described it as “an accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians.”

A photo from someone who was attending the race shows the vehicle allegedly involved: a white van with Appalachian State University branding on the driver’s side door.

It’s unclear what led the driver to steer into the congregation of runners and spectators, and there’s no word on whether or not any charges will be filed.

The footrace was canceled, though the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games are expected to continue as planned for Friday through Sunday.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.