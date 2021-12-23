Greensboro man on the run after shots fired outside Durham’s Streets at Southpoint Mall, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police charged one man days after shots were fired outside the Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham, a news release said Thursday.

Police are asking for help with identifying a second person involved.

Durham police are asking for help identifying a second man possibly involved in Sunday’s shots-fired incident.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. As they arrived, a shots-fired report was made. but police couldn’t find a victim or a suspect, a news release said.

There were no injuries reported.

On Thursday, police said Isaiah Hargro-Burnette, 20, of Greensboro, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and felony carrying a concealed gun. He has not yet been arrested.

Investigators are also trying to identify a second man in connection with the incident. They said he may have been driving a white Jeep.

The incident came just a few weeks after three people were shot inside the mall on Black Friday. One of those injured was 10 years old. Police announced Thursday that a Virginia man was charged in connection with that.

Anyone with information on either Hargo-Burnette’s whereabouts or information on the second man is asked to call Investigator Bernock at 919-560-4440, ext. 29414.