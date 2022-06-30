RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Green Party will be unable to field candidates on the November ballot after the State Board of Elections rejected the party’s petition, citing allegations of fraud.

The board’s three Democrats voted on Thursday against certification, and the two Republicans voted in favor.

The Green Party submitted well over the required number of signatures to be certified as a party, but election officials identified numerous irregularities, leading the state board to question the validity of more than 2,000 signatures.

The decision mean the Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians will be the only parties allowed to put candidates on ballots this fall.