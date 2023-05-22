RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With summer just weeks away, the grass is starting to grow — and many people in North Carolina have already mowed yards this season.

But, as every mowing season approaches, it’s time for an important reminder: aim grass clippings away from the road.

As tempting as it might be to direct them into the street or even use a blower to push them off your property, putting grass clippings in the road is dangerous for motorcyclists.

Motorcycle riders can easily lose control as they drive over grass clippings — especially if the grass is in a turn in the roadway.

Just last month, a South Carolina fire department warned people not to leave grass on roads after mowing.

Chesnee Community Fire Department Inc. reminded residents that state law makes it illegal to “place, throw, or deposit upon any highway any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, or any other substance or object likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon the highway.”

Last spring, a Virginia sheriff warned his deputies were cracking down on the problem.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage wrote that “heavy grass clippings and other debris can be catastrophic to motorcyclists and bicyclists alike.”

Cubbage said his deputies would write a warning first, but on future offenses would issue a court summons.