Grandfather Mountain offers a prime location for all the leaf-lookers out there!

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina mountains offer a canvas of color.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is the not-for-profit organization that runs the nature preserve that’s home to the Mile-High Swinging Bridge, nature museum and other habitats.

Landis Taylor is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Foundation.

She says the mountain is a prime location for leaf-looking.

“We’re super fortunate that it is such a tall mountain so we have a really extended leave season. It’s one of those things where, if you miss it at the top, you’ll still be able if you come a little bit later you’ll still be able to see it a little bit further down the mountain. ” Landis said.

The Foundation’s Fall Color Ramble runs until Oct. 10. It’s a guided 20-minute nature walk with staff education naturalists. They share the science behind called color, why trees change and what trees turn what colors.

A big draw is trying to get the perfect picture. There is no shortage of places to snap one at Grandfather Mountain!

Taylor recommends Halfmoon Overlook and the Mile High Swinging Bridge. She also recommends booking reservations before your trip since fall is such a busy time on the mountain.

She says you can avoid some of the crowds by booking early in the morning or later in the day. If you can’t make it to take in the views in person, you can see them online with the Daily Fall Color Report.

You can find more information online at www.grandfather.com.