RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, a grand jury indicted a Cary mom on first-degree murder charges after police said the suspect killed her two daughters in August.

Launice Shanique Battle, 29, was arrested August 28 at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road. Police said Battle killed her daughters, three-year-old Amora and two-year-old Trinity.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Battle was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges on Monday.

CBS 17 previously reported Battle was seen at a local sweepstakes, hours before her daughters were pronounced dead.

Battle was also previously investigated by Child Protective Services three times in the last three years. The last report was made on July 8, six weeks before the children died.

It is unknown if Battle entered a plea during the indictment.

Hayley Fixler and Judith Retana contributed to this article.