GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged in the 2020 March to the Polls in Graham, which was the subject of an ACLU lawsuit and settlement, has had his charges dismissed.

Brenden Kee was among the over a dozen demonstrators who were pepper-sprayed and charged by Graham Police Department during on Oct. 31, 2020, march to the polls. Kee, who identified himself as one of the organizers of the demonstration along with civil rights activist Reverand Gregory Drumwright, was charged with failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

Kee’s charges were dismissed on Dec. 19, 2023.

“As an Educator, Minister, and Leader, it was imperative that I attended the march as a representative for peace, love, and systematic change. Though I do regret being arrested that evening, I attest that the families, students, and community members who could not be there, were truly grateful for our efforts. This was a moment in history where being an advocate for all people, was met with opposition,” he wrote of his dismissal.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in connection to this rally days after police pepper-sprayed demonstrators, citing voter intimidation. In June 2022, protestors were awarded over $300,000 in a settlement.

Early last year, Drumwright was found not guilty after appealing a prior guilty charge in the case.