RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the governor’s office.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends and communities have to offer,” Cooper said. “We’re grateful for the people who make North Carolina a stronger and safer place for all, including our educators, military service members and first responders. The holidays are also a time to remember those struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table.”

Biscuit and Tater are 50-pound toms from Warren Farms in Clinton.

They are 20 weeks old and like eating pecans, country music karaoke and watching football.

After the ceremony, the turkeys will retire at Horsin’ Around Inc. in Spring Hope.