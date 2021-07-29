Over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC; hospitalizations over 1,000; Governor Cooper to hold news conference

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor will hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss North Carolina’s coronavirus metrics.

The press conference will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Governor Cooper is expected to discuss the state’s coronavirus response and new guidance for the upcoming school year.

Both Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools have implemented mask mandates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last week, Governor Cooper announced new guidance for schools, with recommendations for masking, and earlier this week sources said that he was not currently considering implementing another state-wide mask mandate.

According to North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday. Thursday the new case count jumped to 3,268. 1,141 people are currently hospitalized, and the percent positive rate is 9.3%, nearly double where health experts want it to be.

In light of the concerning metrics, it’s not clear if Governor Cooper will update his guidance for schools to include a mask mandate, as opposed to the earlier recommendation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their position on masking guidelines Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with “substantial and high” coronavirus transmission.