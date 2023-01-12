RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is doing what many of his colleagues across America have done: He issued an executive order on Thursday banning TikTok, a popular social media app and Chinese software company, and WeChat from state-owned computers, phones and networks.

According to the executive order:

State agency employees may not install or otherwise utilize the TikTok or WeChat

applications on state-issued devices and must remove any existing instances of the

TikTok and WeChat applications from state-issued devices within the time period

specified in the policy. State agency employees may not access any TikTok or WeChat website on a stateissued device. State agencies and their employees may obtain an exception from the prohibition on the installation and use of TikTok or WeChat for law enforcement or other legitimate purposes under conditions specified by DIT.

State officials have 14 days to create the policy.

Cooper’s move follows a letter from late last year authored by state House Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) and Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) that asked Cooper to take action to ban the company from all government devices, because they say it is a “matter of national security.”

At least 19 states have banned TikTok on government devices, including North Dakota and Maryland, where Republican governors issued executive orders similar to Cooper’s. South Carolina, Texas, Florida and Missouri are among those that have taken steps, many in the past month.

And the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden at the end of the year banned federal employees from downloading TikTok on their government-issued devices.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitset)

TikTok has more than 100 million users across the country, and its owner, ByteDance, has been negotiating an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, The Washington Post reported. That agreement would provide the U.S. with far more oversight of TikTok than any U.S. technology firm.

Attorney General Josh Stein last month told Queen City News in Charlotte that his office has been investigating TikTok and Instagram because “we want to ensure that these products are not being used in a way that harms our kids.”

And CNN reported that a group of 15 attorneys general had written to Apple and Google to ask them to stop listing TikTok as being appropriate for teens, citing the prevalence of mature content on the app.

U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns that China’s national security laws could force TikTok to hand over the personal data of its U.S. users, which security experts have said could allow China to identify intelligence information or to spread disinformation among users.

Saine and Hardister closed their letter by saying they hoped Cooper would “take swift and immediate action to address this matter in the interest of enhancing our domestic security and protecting our citizens.”