RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold them for federal agents.

Monday’s action marks the second time in four years that he vetoed a measure related to how local law enforcement should interact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His 2019 veto was upheld and the GOP’s chances to override this veto appear small.

Monday’s veto was one of four that he announced before a midnight deadline to act on the remaining seven measures on his desk from the General Assembly session that ended July 1.