Gov. Cooper nominates Elizabeth City police chief as next state public safety secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The police chief in a northeastern North Carolina city is Gov. Roy Cooper’s next public safety secretary.

Cooper on Tuesday appointed Elizabeth City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe to become his secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

Related Content Out of the spotlight: Elizabeth City community members continue push for justice as national attention subsides

Buffaloe is also the current president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

Buffaloe is subject to state Senate confirmation.

He succeeds Erik Hooks, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to become deputy administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Buffaloe and his officers helped keep the peace following a fatal shooting this spring involving the local Pasquotank County sheriff’s office.